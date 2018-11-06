Appointments – Oliver breaks from traditional thinking

Regional District Okanagan Similkameen

RDOS area A – rural Director Mark Pendergraft – Alternate Denis Potter

RDOS area C – rural Director-elect Rick Knodel – Alternate Terry Schafer

Town of Osoyoos – Municipal Director Sue McKortoff – Alternate C.J. Rhodes

* Town of Oliver – Municipal Director Petra Veintimilla – Alternate Martin Johansen

Representatives to the Okanagan Regional Library Board

Oliver – David Mattes and Alternate Aimee Grice

Osoyoos – Brian Harvey and Alternate Myers Bennett

Positions listed here are statutory in nature with representatives helping to make group decisions on spending. Compensation is usually paid for time and travel. Not the case for other council appointments where time is spent in town.