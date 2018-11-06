Appointments – Oliver breaks from traditional thinking

Regional District Okanagan Similkameen
RDOS area A – rural Director Mark Pendergraft – Alternate Denis Potter
RDOS area C – rural Director-elect Rick Knodel – Alternate Terry Schafer
Town of Osoyoos – Municipal Director Sue McKortoff – Alternate C.J. Rhodes
* Town of Oliver – Municipal Director Petra Veintimilla – Alternate Martin Johansen
Representatives to the Okanagan Regional Library Board
Oliver – David Mattes and Alternate Aimee Grice
Osoyoos – Brian Harvey and Alternate Myers Bennett
Positions listed here are statutory in nature with representatives helping to make group decisions on spending. Compensation is usually paid for time and travel. Not the case for other council appointments where time is spent in town.
