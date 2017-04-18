Appointments for new school year in SD 53

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) is pleased to announce the following appointments effective August 1, 2017:

Ms. Karen Sinclair as Principal at Okanagan Falls Elementary School

Ms. Sinclair is currently principal at Oliver Elementary School and has been with the district since 2002 in the roles of teacher at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary, Oliver Elementary and Osoyoos Elementary schools, and vice principal and principal at Oliver Elementary School.

Mr. Jason McAllister as Principal at Oliver Elementary School

Mr. McAllister has served in the role of vice principal at Osoyoos Elementary School since 2014 and was a former teacher at Osoyoos Secondary and Similkameen Elementary Secondary schools from 2007 until 2009.

Mr. Scott Tremblay as Principal at Osoyoos Secondary School

Mr. Tremblay has served in the role of vice principal at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School since 2013 and was a former teacher at that school when he joined the district in 2002.

The Board of Education wishes Ms. Sinclair, Mr. McAllister and Mr. Tremblay every success in their new roles.

Marieze Tarr, Chairperson

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)