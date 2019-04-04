Applause please

14th Annual Spirit of Oliver Awards – Nominees

Lee Chic

Tyler Gludovatz

Ron Johnson

Jocelyn and Mike Kirs

Shiela Lange

Jim McConnell

Daniel Ng

Oliver Lions Club

Larry and Jan Shannon

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

Jane Stelkia

Abby Teigen

Fiona Wood

On April 12th – winners will be announced in the following five categories:

Community Roots

Group

Youth

Individual or a Couple

Community Builder