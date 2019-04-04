Applause please

14th Annual Spirit of Oliver Awards – Nominees
Lee Chic
Tyler Gludovatz
Ron Johnson
Jocelyn and Mike Kirs
Shiela Lange
Jim McConnell
Daniel Ng
Oliver Lions Club
Larry and Jan Shannon
South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
Jane Stelkia
Abby Teigen
Fiona Wood
On April 12th – winners will be announced in the following five categories:
Community Roots
Group
Youth
Individual or a Couple
Community Builder
Comments
Keith Johnson says
Jim McConnell, understated, key member of the Search and Rescue team, gets my vote. They keep us safe. Well done Jim and thank you all.