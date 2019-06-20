APC says NO to large winery sign

Process: RDOS planning staff write a report and make a recommendation.

Area Planning Commission reviews applications given to it

A recommendation is given based on the merits to the Board of Directors RDOS

That board often makes the final decision

The owners of the new Checkmate Winery at 4799 Wild Rose Street off – Rd 13 requested first a very large illuminated sign but by the time of the APC Meeting Tuesday the illuminated part had been dropped and the size asked for had been reduced by one half.

However the size of the sign still much larger than allowable in an Agriculture Zone. The owner indicated the sign would be far from the highway and not visible by neighbours.

The staff countered that the OCP states that one purpose is to maintain and enhance rural and agricultural character.

The application was not deemed valid by the APC and the staff recommendation to deny was endorsed.

***

Additional application from Maria and John Ferreira at 7315 Tucelnuit Drive ( a second winery location )

Application for a temporary use permit – a change in use based on what is stated in and legal under the agriculture zone.

The Ferreira’s want permission to use two residential suites constructed above the winery for temporary summer rentals. The bylaw on housing allows one residence with a secondary suite. Normally designed for the owners.

Staff recommendation to approve. The zoning bylaw states NO agri-tourism accommodation therefore a Temporary Permit was required.

This was agreed to by the APC and the staff recommendation was endorsed.

***

Ed Machial elected to position of Vice Chair Area Planning Commission due to the resignation of Randy Houle.