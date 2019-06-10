APC decision rejected by RDOS board in Penticton

Denied by Area Planning Commission – land in question should be used for farm use and soil should not have been removed from the property.

Matter was returned to the RDOS board for their decision – which means the application goes to the ALC, the final arbiter. If agreed at that level – a rezoning would take it back to the APC and the RDOS.

***

RDOS Staff recommendation had been : THAT the Board of Directors “authorize” the application to undertake a “non-farm” use at 7910 Highway 97 (Lot 15, Plan KAP5631B, District Lot 2450S, SDYD, Portion Plan 1729, Except Plan 14334) in Electoral Area “C” to proceed to the Agricultural Land Commission.

Purpose: To undertake an outdoor storage use within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). The land had been zoned commercial for many years with a small business located there but with farming at rear. Former site called Wilcox Corner, Curt’s Auto and many other businesses in 70 years.

Owner: Avro Oil Limited/Terry Feeny

***

Report from Area C Director Rick Knodel. ” I voted with the local APC (Area Planning Commission) but the applicant was persuasive with the remainder of 19 member board of RDOS Directors.”