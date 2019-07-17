APC attempts to make changes in RDOS sign policies

Area C Oliver – RDOS Area Planning Commission (APC) met Tuesday night

A meeting with one subject matter – a variance permit application to allow increased signage in a Agricultural Zone

Application from: Beanjit and Gurmeet Chahal

Location: 5535 Hwy 97 S. (Nature Basket)

What was requested:

to increase the number of allowed signs from 1 to 5

to increase the maximum sign area from 3 square metres to over 41 square metres

to increase the maximum height from 3 metres to 6.71 metres (freestanding and illuminated)

Members of the APC heard from the applicants, their agent (Outreach Neon) and concluded they had no option but to concur with staff and deny the application based on the present regulations and previous recent decisions concerning signage in agricultural zoned areas.

The meeting also advised that a tall illuminated digital sign had been erected some time ago and the variance was requested after the fact. Also a stop work order had been issued by RDOS on a proposed café at the fruit stand.

In the motion to reject the variance application, the APC insisted that the RDOS board of directors study the present signage regulations for agriculture zones with the intent of assisting this industry and bringing it closer to “commercial” standards when it comes to signage for business.

This being a complex subject involving the Ministry of Highways and a long history of concerns for the proliferation of ‘attention grabbing’ signs on the highway corridor ensures this will not be decided quickly at the regional level.