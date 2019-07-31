Election Date October 21
Wow how excited are you. Speaking personally a bit like watching pain dry.
The poll to the right is a bit of fun until Friday – vote for a person listed (alphabetical) not a party per se – as if the election was this week.
We will check in to see the final results – sometime Friday
Comments
Ed Machial says
Paint… More like Tar!. Interesting fact, Canadian oil, Carbon tax. Saudi oil, No carbon tax and shipped to eastern Canada on Turdue owned tankers!
Publisher: Should I look up Turd ue ?
Alan Ogden says
Tankers sailing under which flag and what company name?