Any sign of the flu?

Cold, cough and influenza season has arrived in Interior Health

It’s that time of year where sniffles, sneezes, and other ailments seem to be lurking around every corner. Read on to find out how to best take care of yourself and your loved ones who may be feeling under the weather at this time of year.

In most healthy people, influenza symptoms such as headache, fever, coughing and sneezing and sore throat can last five to seven days. These symptoms are best treated at home by resting, drinking lots of fluids, and taking medicine to lower a fever.

Anyone suffering from influenza symptoms should minimize contact with others by staying home from work, school and holiday gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading infection to others. It’s also important to remember general prevention measures such as frequent and proper hand washing, covering noses and mouths when coughing or sneezing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and properly disposing of tissues.

Influenza can be particularly severe for some people such as older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and babies. If your symptoms are getting worse or you are not recovering, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 for medical advice. This free service will connect you with a health-care professional who can provide advice about how to manage your health concerns or those of your loved ones. Alternatively, you may choose to call or visit your doctor or go to a walk-in clinic.

If your symptoms become severe, go to the emergency department of the nearest health-care facility right away. For example, go to hospital if you have:

• Problems breathing;

• Pain in your chest; or

• A high fever that does not get better after three to four days.