Structure fire – another home gone at camp on OIB land

The scene at my arrival
Time: Before 2 am Wednesday
Location: 3890 Nk’Mip Rd – south end of reserve near old Church
Police and Ambulance on scene
Oliver Fire Department – two engines with ten personnel, a water tender, a duty truck and Fire Chief
Pictures show more structure burnt than just a trailer. No one known to be injured. The location has a reputation for its fires.
Most of the structure is gone as it takes some time for crews to get to the scene. Crews left the fire site within an hour.
