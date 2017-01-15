Another story from Brenda Shaw

Norma and George Crucetti!

Norma and George Crucetti had a very special relationship. No one can remember how it started but it was real and very cute. Norma was about four years old at the time. George used to date Bunny Richardson who lived next door to us and we thought maybe it had something to do with Bunny as she often took Norma out places too.

Anyway, George used to come and pick her up and they would go exploring and then to Tuck’s for a milkshake. They would gather flowers or pine cones for Mom and just spend time together.

One day George came to pick Norma up and the two of them headed down to Carter’s Crater. It had recently been stocked with fish and George bought Norma a little fishing rod just for her!

Without fail she would catch the limit…George by her side with the net ready to scoop up the beautiful trout! They had many conversations…..who knows about what! After Norma got the limit, they would head up to Tuck’s where George made Norma her favourite Vanilla milkshake and she would swing around on the stool while George cleaned the fish. They always divided up the catch…half for Norma and half for George!

They did this for a couple of years until Carter’s Crater had no more fish or was no more!

Many years later when Norma was an adult we were in Crucetti’s for dinner and “Uncle” George came sauntering over and sat down beside Norma and gave her a big hug and kiss! He had a funny smile on his face and said maybe now would be a good time for a long overdue confession!

We waited with “baited” breath while George chose his words carefully: “You see I wanted fresh fish for the restaurant but I wasn’t allowed to fish at the Crater but Norma was, being just a little gaffer so I decided that since I used to take Norma out and about anyway, that she might as well be my partner in crime!!! You guys got fresh fish for dinner and the restaurant got a couple for the daily specials!”

The whole restaurant all stared at these crazy people who were guffawing really loudly! Norma and George shared an enormous bear hug and of course the waitress came over with a vanilla milkshake for Norma! George would always come and sit with us when we went in for a meal…..and after he was gone, Marie would come and sit and catch up….guess being Italian, we are still famiglia!!!