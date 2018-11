Osoyoos Times

Longtime reporter/editor/photographer Richard McGuire leaves his post at the end of November. He was hired in 2012.

McGuire will remain in Osoyoos taking up a new position – not specified.

He will be replaced by Vanessa Broadbent who has been working as a reporter/digital editor for both the Times and the Oliver Chronicle.

In February of this year former Editor Keith Lacey left the Times after 6 and half years.