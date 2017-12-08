Another point of view

I am a Willowbrook resident and I am very concerned about the proposed National Park.
I do not have or use Facebook so I cannot comment on what is being said there but Mr. McGuire (Richard McGuire – reporter with Osoyoos Times) is very intent on singling out the residents of Willowbrook in his pro-park agenda; so to that end here are some of my concerns.
The absolute most disturbing issue years ago when this discussion began was a total lack of any specifics and that has still not changed. There are still no set boundaries; there is no proposed agreements or even attempts at public negotiations aimed at getting facts on issues like flood mitigation programs, fire response inside park boundaries, mosquito control programs, public health concerns, wildlife encroachments, controls on properties adjacent to park, access to engulfed private properties and cattle grazing although the last has been mentioned in references to Saskatchewan’s Grasslands National Park current grazing programs.
Those are just a few of the literally hundreds of local concerns that must be addressed first. Keep in mind that a National Park has never been attempted in an area so densely populated with private lands.
Mr. McGuire has very colorfully portrayed a ‘journalistic picture’ of Willowbrook residents and indeed any who do not share his opinion as low-educated unwashed hillbillies who leave our meaningless jobs at Swampwater Beer Works to jump in our monster truck and quads, tearing off into the hills looking for a nest of baby eagles to stomp on.
This was a tribute to your journalist skills Mr. McGuire you almost had me hating myself.
The truth sir is these residents have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money and dedicated decades of their lives to the protection and maintenance of these lands. Some have built careers, family businesses and legacies that necessitate the proper care of the lands.
The proof of their success was in the admissions by Parks Canada biologists and representatives at a public meeting stating that “the husbandry of this area has been outstanding and of the best quality”.
Just maybe if it isn’t broke we shouldn’t be fixing it!
You are asking sir, that the residents of the South Okanagan as a whole sign a blank cheque to a federal government that once cashed will end any and all local input into the management of the lands in question where ever those borders may be and no matter how it effects the valley and residents as a whole.
I leave you with one last thought; the most terrifying words a working class Canadian citizen can hear.
“I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Rick Knodel
Publisher: Some editing for clarity
Comments
Daniel Cody O'Connell says
As how I sum up this whole park ordeal. Whether yes or no, Like everything, Most likely will be pushed thru. Even if the number of opposed Outweighs the number pro-park. I had an encounter about 10 years ago Where I was literaly attacked by a Male and female of around the 50-60 years old age on the river dike with big sticks they picked up and literally started trying To wail them at my little mare I was riding and run me and my little horse in a panic down into the sticks and sumac bushes and damn near into the river, Apparently I was not allowed to ride my horse on gravel side of the river dike. I was very well informed about how these two had moved here “from Vancouver” and this is where they walked, and their walking trail basically, and riding horses was not allowed here and riding horses is cruel. Now I myself would figure coming at a man on his horse with basic big sticks and swinging and whinging them at your little old horses head would be cruelty, let along endangering everyone in general. I refuse to pay the government any money and or vet bills to proove health of my equine in order to pay for a license to ride my horse along the mtn top ridges where I grew up. Let alone run into any sort of these types of humans again with this type mentality. Hopefully I don’t offend by saying, But The amount of Granola heads and big city people severely out weight the regular joe by tens of thousands. I see a futile battle being fought to banish the National Park agenda being forced here in the south, Especially the propaganda side of it. Everyone’s for it?? around here.. I don’t think so. I do not support anything which caters to bringing Big city/Granola thinking “or just them in general” into/deciding/creating what they think should be. most is Provincial park now anyhow. Grazing cattle in a national park! HA!! I don’t think so! That’s just the kinda BS thing that is fed too people too make it look good! and never causing any issue if the park goes in. Most of the supposed park is range/graze lease. That is direct effect to the lively hood of many ranchers. It’s ok in Provincial park act regulations but is absolutely Not In National park act regulations. I have a feeling that grazing cattle is the one huge reason somebody thought about the creation of it anyways and then spun it off into ecological preservation issue. Whether we want it or not, watch it get pushed thru. We’ll all have to pay money, let alone have to get license’s and or permits for this and for that to do anything.
I say “No national Park” I am OK with the Provincial that most of it all is now, but I am not ok making it a National park.
Jeremy nelson says
add up the yes park and no park in the comment section here. no seems to have the popular vote by a long shot. sign the petition people let us be heard
Dale Dodge says
I am pro park. I am pro protection. I am also pro cattle grazing. And I am pro fishing. And I am pro hunting. I have a YES National Park sign in my front yard because so far, this group is the only one that i see as being able to give long term protection to a unique environment. I will still be able to fish. I can hunt in other areas. Ranchers will still be able to graze their cattle. The helicopters will still be able to fly. But off-roaders, land speculators, property developers, and poachers will be eliminated. My grandchildren will be able to enjoy this area as i have.
I recently went across Canada on a road trip with my wife. We purchased a National Parks pass before leaving and we tried to stay in as many National Parks as possible all the way to Newfoundland. The parks were a highlight of our trip and we sought them out. Other travelers will do the same, and will marvel at this wonderful area that most of us take for granted.
I have had a discussion with Linda Larsen about the park. She had proposed a protected area status that would have been managed by the provincial government, as i recall. I could live with that too. The main concern with that idea is that many of the provincial parks in place now are grossly underfunded and in poor repair. The commitment is not there. And i have not heard anything about this option recently.
I donate to CPAWS and see it as an interim measure. At least they keep the land speculation and developers away, but not the folks who tear around on dirt bikes and quads.
I think that we all basically want the same thing – protect the land, protect the unique ecosystem, protect the people and businesses that are close by, allow us to enjoy but not destroy. I see the National Park as a solution, with problems that can be worked out. If there is another solution, i invite the NO side to tell us what it is. Spell it out, give us the cost benefit, give us the details. Do more than just say NO.
Publisher: Gosh, my landlord no less. I shall respond to my friends in the morning. Sleep well.
Donna Arnold says
Dale Dodge, did you not read Rick’s post? There was a lot more said than just NO.
Sasha Hopp says
Thanks for your letter, Rick.
You are absolutely correct – one of the most vocal park proponents holds a position of power with the local media. He continues to hammer our newspapers and internet with propaganda, half-truths, and characterizations of local residents as lower-thans who need to be saved from themselves.
As someone who regularly uses the back country here, I can say with absolute certainty that it is not being destroyed or littered with garbage. In fact, it is rare that I run into people at all. There is an unspoken agreement among locals that we need to be respectful of the land while enjoying its beauty and bounty. We are vigilant and aware when others (usually non-locals) show up who are not as concerned with its preservation as we are, and we network to arrive at solutions.
This area is already, for the most part, either protected or private. Turning it over to a bunch of disconnected bureaucrats in Ottawa is not going to result in any positive changes. What will happen is that the people who are truly invested and care most – locals – will be relieved of their longstanding stewardship duties.
No thanks, Government of Canada. You can continue with your business east of Manitoba and leave us to continue looking after our home as we always have.
neil seidler says
All but one of the comments posted hit the nail square on the head, we will loose at all levels, once a park is forced upon us, when will it be sold off in bits and pieces to pay for it, or reward those who supported the park or government of the day. Or worse yet more taxes and fees forced on us to use what we have for free now. Maybe if all those in favor of the park were to back up their views by donating their lands at no cost towards a park, it might give their point of view more weight. Or maybe we should all give up our property and leave the area so it could revert back to nature. Wait a minute, wasn’t that a promise by the pro park side, we would all benefit financially from a park, wouldn’t we have to be here for that promise to work.
Heather MacNaughton Frank says
“Places said to have a strong “sense of place” have a strong identity that is deeply felt by inhabitants and visitors.” The South Okanagan is one of those places that is deeply loved by locals and visitors alike. The beautiful rolling brown hills, the smell of sage after a rainstorm and the sound of the first meadow lark in spring, moves us like nothing else can. We are blessed to be living in such a beautiful part of the world. It is one of the reasons that both “No Park and Yes Park” folks feel so passionate about this area.
As a local, born and raised in Oliver, I have seen many changes in the past 64 years. Change is inevitable and will continue to move and shape this area that we call home. Although I am a Yes Park person, I can appreciate the frustration of those whose concerns and questions have yet to be answered. That being said, discussions and negotiations between three levels of government and the local community are going to take time, perhaps longer than any of us would wish. In the end, I am hopeful that the discussions will help resolve many of the concerns that people have raised. I believe that the establishment of a National Park Reserve will do much to protect and sustain a section of this delicate ecosystem and its most vulnerable, threatened species of wildlife and vegetation, who also call this area home.
The objective of Parks Canada is to “protect for all time representative natural areas of Canadian significance in a system of national parks, to encourage public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of this natural heritage so as to leave it unimpaired for future generations.” To date there are still several natural regions of Canada that are not represented under the plan including our area. When the National Park Plan is eventually completed, it will cover about 3 percent of Canada. It is my hope that our area will eventually be included in that 3 percent. The protection and preservation of 3 percent of our land is the least we can do for future generations.
Dan Smith says
Well said. No national park is needed.
David Sabyan says
Very well written Rick, thank you for being a voice for the large percentage of the locals who have been witness to the mere semantics distributed by the federal representatives.
15 years ago the Oliver Legion hall was packed with local representation who were against the purpose of the feasibility study of this park. It was clear at that time that the purpose of the “feasibility study” was to continually discount any reason that the local hillbillies could manage such a beautiful and precious piece of land. The local BC chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) which is a non-profit society that takes tax deductible donations for preserving park areas in BC is located on Seymore Street in Vancouver. In 2015 they mobilized 1200 supporters that completed mapping for the recreation trails in the proposed park area. I noticed that Seymore Street is 400 km away. Quite a drive to get to the local park.
Debbie Lee says
I have often wanted to comment on my NON agreement to this whole national park situation but because I find myself not able convey my opinion and reasoning behind it as it makes me so angry I become rather rude with my language
So Rick I would like to say you took the anger and volatility and put it into proper format for public consumption and I’d like to thank you for that.
The national park is SO wrong on every level and you put so eliquently
Thank you
karen skaros says
Thank You Rick, very well written.
Margaretha Hogeling says
I strongly take exception to Dorothy Taylor’s statement that “Those who want this park do not live in this area”.
I have been a resident of Oliver since 1976 and have lived in Willowbrook since 1998. I know many, many people who are in favour of the National Park.
ODN likes to hear from the pro park people and that really prompted me to respond.
Rick Knodel writes: “Keep in mind that a National Park has never been attempted in an area so densely populated with private lands”. That is just my point : The South Okanagan Valley needs to be protected from the pressures of development as it is one of Canada’s most endangered ecosystems. Creating a National Park would give it the highest level of protection.
I agree lots of questions need to be answered and should be done with input from the local people but let’s try to work together and cut out the negativity towards the process of establishing a National Park.DN
Bill Eggert says
Disagreeing with something is by it’s very nature negative, so no I will not “cut out the negativity”. I live next to the proposed site. I get my water for my vineyard from the park. In all the years the Feds have been hammering away at us, no one, not one official has visited me to discuss how it would affect me.
I accept that there are locals that would like a park. So be it, but on this thread you are the only one so far. That is 1 out of 11 (so far). Do the proponants not follow ODN, or is this a fair representation of the level of support locally? I put to you that this poll is as good as anything put out by the Feds.
This is the typical “pat you on the head” and say “don’t worry, we know what’s best for you”. Well I’ve never adhered to this arrogance from the Federal government, and I never will.
Publisher: ODN is interested in the views of all readers. Pro and Con. I do appreciate that so far on this discourse everything is civil. I am pro conversation, pro win win. I have no idea what the “big” guys will do in the end. Our MP is pro park – not pro to a discussion. He had made up his mind many moons ago. The local MLA was portrayed as ANTI – park when actually she was pro constituent (IMHO) In other words those that supported Linda told her – they wanted discussion, protection etc. NOT the iron fist of Ottawa wanted by some to (protect us from ourselves). I stand by the motion of Oliver Council that was not unanimous: Protect the land, water, and air. Protect endangered species and put land into parks and conservancies. Protect hunting rights, mineral claims, use of sky for training and on and on.
I don’t mind taking on the role of – sitting on a sharp picket fence.
Been there – done that.
I was at the Legion meeting. I asked for a cost/benefit summary. They said it was coming. I think the second coming of Christ will happen first. This is nothing more than, yet another, bureaucracy justifying their existance to spend more of my money. Frankly I’m rather tired of it.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Help indeed ! NO to the park. While I haven’t been up in a while, I would sure be upset if my freedom to just go up on a whim was taken. We pay plenty of tax. One more in the form of a restrictive “park pass” just to move about in our own country ? Seems like a shame for land that has seen the benefit of outstanding husbandry of the best quality.
Patrick Hampson says
Typically I try to be open minded and consider both sides of the arguments and this one has me curious. For example; IF the federal government had never intended to create all the issues which residents now fear will happen, why didn’t the government start out by clearly stating those possibly contentious issues at the out-set???
Some years ago Ottawa laid out new rules on barrel length for hand-guns; suddenly 4″ barrels were listed as ‘Prohibited’ and only those already carrying a 4″ barrel were ‘Grandfathered’. However the permittee could not sell the pistol or deed it to a relative due to barrel length. Options? re-barrel the pistol or have it destroyed upon the death of the permittee.
What did this achieve? Nothing but cost to the permit holder. We are not any safer.
Feds should stick their noses elsewhere; I have a suggestion but it is offensive.
Ed pedersen says
Very well said Rick, I hope the “NO” side can band together in a positive way and that government will listen to the majority of LOCAL residents that DO NOT want this park . Mainstream media is a whole other issue as far as honest reporting ( except for you Jack, who lets us vent here)
Bruce Wright says
Well said Rick. We don’t need a bunch more Ottawa bureaucrats telling us how to lead our lives. There’s too much of that already.
Dorothy A Taylor says
I agree with you Rick!!
Those who want this park do not live in this area!!!
It was a NO from me right from the beginning and it is still a “NO” TO the Park!!!!!!
Publisher: I know five people in Oliver who constantly say – YES to a National Park. Could I hear from the rest of you. The very silent majority/minority that favours another level of government/bureaucracy in our area to tell us what we can and cannot do.
I respect all views – pro and con but Mrs. Taylor hits it on the head – most of those that want us to change our lifestyle do not live here (period)
For the record we have – municipal government, regional government and provincial government law. So we want to add another level of control ?
Kevin tomlin says
Well done Rick
Ed Machial says
Well said Rick! We don’t need a National park, just governments to stop selling off crown land to help pay for their political blunders!