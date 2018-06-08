Annual water report – Oliver Town Council

Highlights and facts from the report:

• Oliver used 7% less water overall in 2017 as compared to 2016 which brings us below the 6 year average.

• Less consumption seems to be a regular trend looking back the last 17 years.

• Oliver’s water systems maximum demand day was on August 2, 2017 (4,033,207 US gal).

• Oliver’s water systems minimum demand day was on April 6, 2017 (606,954 US gal).

• Total domestic water consumption was 807,143,242 US gal which accounts for 25% of total

• Total irrigation water consumption was 2,414,326,951 US gal which accounts for 75% of total.

• Make up of the total water consumption:

o Residential groundwater 14%,

o Industrial, commercial and Institutional 6%,

o Agriculture groundwater 5%,

o Agriculture Surface water 75%.

• Capital & major operations projects started or completed in 2017; canal rehabilitation study, Fairview irrigation control improvements, complied with ‘new’ Provincial groundwater licensing, Working on Gallagher Lake siphon relocation, Fairview irrigation pumphouse revolving screen replacement, completed the drought management plan, flood emergency clean-up, design of Station street watermain upgrades and Rockcliffe irrigation pumhouse roof replacement.

• 255 tested and administered backflow preventers through our Cross Connection Program.

• One coliform hit in domestic system for the whole 2017 year.