This is the 70th Annual Sheep Count at Vaseaux Lake– the longest consecutive wildlife and sheep inventory count in Western Canada.

Sunday Results

We had approximately 25 Volunteers/Hikers attend with an 8am Start at the Vaseux Lake Campground. We’d like to thank our visitors who came from the Lower Mainland to be apart of history and locals who braved the frigid temperatures in the name of conservation.

We’d like to thank this years volunteers who organized and cooked for the event: Lee Clarke, Joan Lindsay, Mathew Lewis, Darby Lewis, Ron and Mary Ostermeier and Lindon Springer.

2019 Sheep Count Totals:

Sheep

97 California Big Horn Sheep

23 Rams

57 Ewes * some of the Ewe counts included young yearling sheep

17 Lambs

Deer

66 Mule Deer

64 Does

1 buck

1 Fawn

Other

3 coyotes

Submitted by Matt Lewis, pictures from Facebook