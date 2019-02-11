This is the 70th Annual Sheep Count at Vaseaux Lake– the longest consecutive wildlife and sheep inventory count in Western Canada.
Sunday Results
We had approximately 25 Volunteers/Hikers attend with an 8am Start at the Vaseux Lake Campground. We’d like to thank our visitors who came from the Lower Mainland to be apart of history and locals who braved the frigid temperatures in the name of conservation.
We’d like to thank this years volunteers who organized and cooked for the event: Lee Clarke, Joan Lindsay, Mathew Lewis, Darby Lewis, Ron and Mary Ostermeier and Lindon Springer.
2019 Sheep Count Totals:
Sheep
97 California Big Horn Sheep
23 Rams
57 Ewes * some of the Ewe counts included young yearling sheep
17 Lambs
Deer
66 Mule Deer
64 Does
1 buck
1 Fawn
Other
3 coyotes
Submitted by Matt Lewis, pictures from Facebook
Comments
Mathew Lewis says
Hi Carolyn. That is a great question. This is an annual count that is conducted in the same wintering range areas to the east of Vaseaux Lake only as far south as the eastern foothills above the Old Taxidermy Building on Highway 97 and as far south as the areas just above the Vaseaux Bird Sanctuary (Below Mr and Mrs. Casorso’s property). Speaking with the Provincial Biologist based out of Penticton who attended this count on Sunday, their estimation is approximately 200 total sheep in the area from McLean Creek Road in Ok Falls to the North to the start of the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve’s boundary at Gallagher Lake. The great news is that it appears the population is up, doing well and very healthy, a good mix of rams, ewes and lambs, and most importantly- there does not appear that any sort of respiratory diseases or mite infestations are affecting this population in our assessment/count area. Matt Lewis – Director at the Southern Okanagan Sportsmen’s Association in Oliver
Publisher: Good question from Audrey do you have figures from last year.
Carolyn Tipler says
Thanks for info now wonder if OIB do a count as sheep I have seen at the Oliver Landfill are possibly from Indian Reserve land. Also look forward to figures from last year if available.
Audrey MacNaughton says
It is hard to determine how well the Big Horn Sheep at Vaseux Lake are doing if we don’t have the previous year’s count to compare to this one.
Carolyn Tipler says
Where the group that hang around the Oliver landfill counted as well?