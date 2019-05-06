Annual event at SORCO draws a crowd

Houdini has lived at SORCO for almost two decades

On Sunday, cars filled the parking lot and spilled onto the shoulders of Highway 97 just north of Oliver where the non-profit organization SORCO houses and heals wild owls, eagles and hawks that are found injured or abandoned.

Hundreds of people attended the open house, eager for a glimpse of some of the animals SORCO takes care of.

On display were a handful of weeks-old great horned owls, still in the infirmary building, a friendly burrowing owl named Pluto, a rare prairie falcon nicknamed Leanne, a juvenile bald eagle — still too young to have grown his signature white bald head. The South Okanagan’s raptor rehab centre only opens its doors to the public once a year, and it’s a popular event that brings visitors from all over.

source: Castanet