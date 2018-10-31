Announcement

Effective November 1st

Reporter Roy Wood of Osoyoos will cover all council proceedings in the Town of Oliver

Publisher Jack Bennest of Oliver will cover all council proceedings in the Town of Osoyoos

Oliver Daily News strives to project the most objective position in its reporting of local politics.

ODN is also seeking the services of an individual in the Southern Okanagan that would like to take a contract position of education reporter

To find out more – make an expression of interest privately by sending a email to oliverdailynews@gmail.com