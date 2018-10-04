Andre Miller for water councillor

Born in Oliver in 1950

Graduated from SOSS in 1978

Certification Mining Technology from BCIT in 1971

Six years later took over my father’s farm with wife Maria

Active in BC Fruit Growers and a director of the Okanagan Similkameen Co-op

1990 Elected councillor – Town of Oliver water utility

Experience since first elected:

Appointed to the Water Supply Association and elected there as a director for 18 years

Have lobbied Utilities Commission to lower power rates on farm irrigation systems

Part of the planning for rehabilitation of the canal system, the twinning of rural domestic potable water systems

Biggest concern is getting funding for the syphon repair at Gallagher Lake

Without this system – losses in the millions of dollars possibly half a billon dollars.

On October 20th – vote Andre Miller. Vote for experience.