Andi Zack returns

Andi-Zack Johnson and her husband Ken Johnson are coming home to Oliver visiting family and while here are performing at Medici’s May 31st. Tickets may be purchased at Medici’s at $25.00 each. Last year we sold out and many were left unable to buy a ticket. Be sure to get them now as time is running short.

This is an incredible chance to be entertained by this famous duo. Andi grew up in Oliver then followed her dream to Nashville. She has been a very successful singer and song writer. Andi has written songs recorded by artist such as Brothers Osborne, Josh Thompson, etc. Vince Gill recorded two of Andi’s songs with his daughter Jenny Gill for her debut album released in late 2016. Look for Andi’s song “Heart Shaped Locket” on Capital recording artist, Brothers Osborne’s Grammy winning debut album, Pawn Shop. Andi has also released her own CD called “Love Party”. This unique new CD features 11 songs all written on the ukulele

Ken’s songs have been recorded by many such as Vince Gill, Wayne Newton, etc. Recently “You Dream I’ll Drive”, “Summer and 16”, and “White Van” all of which reached the #1 spot with popular Texas artist Josh Grider. Ken along with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Tim Montana have created the theme song for a new major motion picture called American Dresser, starring Tom Beringer and Greta Gershon.

Ken and Andi are known as the popular new children’s music duo Huck and Lily. Their albums “There’s a Tree Growing in My Room” and “Sunshine” were coproduced with multi Grammy and Dove award winner Skidd Mills. Ken and Andi are also cast members of the hit television show and Ryan Seacrest production, “ I Love Kellie Pickler” on CMT which has aired for four seasons now.

So be sure to come and enjoy meeting Ken and Andi and enjoy their happy music. Medici’s is the place to spend a wonderful evening surrounded by music, art , beverages , food and camaraderie. See you there.