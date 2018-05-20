and…what do you know ?

East of Secrest Hill Road near Hwy 97
For the life of me – I could not find or see 35-45 members of the CAF – removing Tiger Dams. No release from CAF. No release from RDOS EOC.
Thanks to Stan Marshall
The amount of water coming through three culverts at Secrest Hill Rd has diminished. Lots of work has gone on to get the flow back into the original (?) creek bed (Park Rill) so that the all closed roads in the area can be opened and residents allowed back into their houses. Those decisions if made are not being communicated to the public.
Comments
Kyle Fossett says
We had CAF members in Willowbrook yesterday removing sandbags. Hopefully we have seen the end of the high water and we can get roads back open and people back into their homes.
Stan Marshall says
That’s because they are camouflaged 😂
Patrick Hampson says
Now those are what I call CREW-CABS.