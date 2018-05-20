and…what do you know ?



North of Sportsman’s Bowl Rd

East of Secrest Hill Road near Hwy 97

For the life of me – I could not find or see 35-45 members of the CAF – removing Tiger Dams. No release from CAF. No release from RDOS EOC.

Thanks to Stan Marshall

The amount of water coming through three culverts at Secrest Hill Rd has diminished. Lots of work has gone on to get the flow back into the original (?) creek bed (Park Rill) so that the all closed roads in the area can be opened and residents allowed back into their houses. Those decisions if made are not being communicated to the public.