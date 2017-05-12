An idea to think about

Why is this happening? Testalinda.
The report on the 2010 debris torrent called on the government to do a better job of monitoring “orphan” dams.
The story behind the story indicates there is some fear of a repeat of the 2010 event so a lot of action has taken place quietly away from the public eye this week.
Just saying – I think it could have been communicated to the public quicker. I cannot believe the situation developed in 24 hours, 48 hours, or 96 hours.
The nature of the word monitoring is that someone should be observing and reporting on needed strategic action at an early stage.
Jack Bennest
Blaine and Joan Nunweiler says
It seems obvious that RDOS and Prov. Liberal government did not learn a lesson last time. The devestation caused in the last flood from testalinda was horrible for the people affected and took forever to cover claims. RDOS NEVER LISTENS or gets on the ball fast enough. I have no faith in them .