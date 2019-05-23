An apple a day keeps the fruit flies away

May 23, 2019, 9:59 am
Price per pound?
Elsie Gerstmar saysMay 23, 2019 at 12:12 pm
Why not sell to the public? ??
Carolyn Tipler saysMay 23, 2019 at 11:14 am
Hopefully they at least go for compost and not into the landfill. There would likely have been only half that amount if they still had a retail outlet available, hope they rethink the situation so we can once more buy local apples at an affordable price.
Publisher: Agree. BC Tree Fruits could operate a fruit stand all year round and have a series of outlets in Vernon Penticton Kelowna and Oliver. I wonder if farmers get paid for the surplus of apples not desired by the world it seems.
Fred Steele saysMay 23, 2019 at 1:18 pm
They have a store year round In Kelowna. farmers are charged for cull by the way.
The secret to not have as many culls is to concentrate on quality product