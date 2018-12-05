An annual tradition – a gift…. to the needy thru the Knight of Columbus food drive

The Oliver Lions on at their Christmas Party, brought food for Christmas Hampers, rather than exchanging gifts.

Oliver Lions support the Knights of Columbus Christmas Food Hamper program. For the past decade, the Oliver Lions have chosen to bring food items to their Christmas party rather than to exchange gifts. At their Christmas party, the collected food and funds are donated to the Knights. The company is great, the food is wonderful and the spirit is in the air.

Many thanks to Stacey, Linda, Joanne and the crew.

The Lions Club received a certificate of Merit for their spring ‘Dog Walk’ to support the Lions specially trained support dog program.

Photo and story submitted by Dale Dodge – who is in the shot.

Who did take the picture?