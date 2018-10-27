Alpha Begins November 13th

Date: Begins Tuesday, November 13, 2018 (runs for 4 Tuesdays) : Begins Tuesday, November 13, 2018 (runs for 4 Tuesdays)

Time: 6:30-8 PM (dessert and coffee will be served)

Location: South Okanagan Secondary School – 6140 Gala St, Oliver, BC (in the library)

Alpha is for anyone who’s curious. Each session looks at a different question, and is designed to create conversation. There’s no pressure, no follow-up and

no charge; it’s just an open, informal, and honest space to explore questions about the Christian faith.

Please register in advance by calling Oliver Alliance Church (250-498-4253) or by calling Oliver Alliance Church (250-498-4253) or email olivercma@telus.net

1