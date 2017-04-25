AlleyCats – presentation to Town of Oliver Council Meeting

Problems with feral cats in South Okanagan and the need for volunteers and funding.

Thank you for giving AlleyCATS this opportunity to speak and share our story.

First a bit of background information, the AlleyCATS Alliance Society was formed in 2012 when a small group of five women realized that there was a huge gap that existed in animal rescue when it came to feral and abandoned cats of the Okanagan. After having several meetings to discuss if we were ready to take on such a challenge AlleyCATS Alliance was officially formed in July of 2012 and we received our charitable status in October of that same year. AlleyCATS is totally operated by volunteers and we are able to achieve what we do through fundraising, grants and donations.

So exactly what does the AlleyCATS organization do? We work specifically with groups of cats known as colonies and cats that have been abandoned and find themselves homeless. For the purposes of our presentation today we are going to focus mainly on colonies as that has been our main work in the town of Oliver.

Cat colonies are often formed when someone intentionally or unintentionally releases a cat that has not been altered, in other words still has the ability to produce offspring , allowing that cat to live on their own by whatever means they can find to survive. It does not take long for one female cat to produce kitten’s who then produce kittens and on and on it goes. I always say every cat that we spay or neuter is equivalent to preventing suffering for at least 200 cats, because they will never be born to be subjected to the harsh lifestyle of being homeless.

AlleyCATS Alliance when notified of a colony will send in volunteers if we are able, to humanely trap the cats who are then taken to a veterinarian where they will be examined and either spayed or neutered, (altered). Each cat is checked and treated for health issues such as ear mites, fleas and dental issues while under sedation.

Part of a TNR, Trap Neuter Release is that each cat will also have their ear “tipped” while they are under sedation. An Ear tip means having a portion of their left ear removed. This will serve as a permanent sign to anyone in the rescue world that this cat has already been altered and will save that cat a second trip to a vet.

Once the cats have been altered they are taken back to a private building for recovery. We ensure that they are fully healed and healthy before releasing them back to the area where they have come from. This is usually from 5 to 10 days which requires further volunteers for twice daily cleaning and feeding and medications if required.

During this time it may be discovered that some are friendly, perhaps even totally socialized and had belonged to someone at one time. Those cats are then checked for possible identification such as an ear tattoo or microchip for possible reuniting with original owner. This seldom happens but we always check just in case. We did have a very happy reunion once because of a microchip the famous Clancy The Cat who was returned from the Yukon after he took off from his owner who was vacationing in White Horse. Clancy became a bit of a celebrity and got to meet the Irish Rovers who sponsored his adoption!

However stories like that are not the norm and if no identification is found, they are put into our adoption system to be adopted out. AlleyCATS does pull out all the young cats and kittens for adoption. Only altered adults are returned to the original colony.

AlleyCATS pride ourselves on the fact that we are dealing with a segment of the cat population that other organizations are not able to address and that we often get “hard to adopt” cats or kittens through our work that most local organizations would not accept under their care, however we are also very practical and prudent with the money that is entrusted to us. We made a commitment when it was just the original five ladies that we would not spend excessive amounts of money on any one cat as our main goal is to spay and neuter and prevent suffering through that plan of action and use of funds.

Again however we have been fortunate for the generosity of some of the Veterinarians when having to face difficult situations such as when a cat that had been caught in a leg hold trap needed to have his leg amputated. Dr. Oz stepped in and did the surgery and after care for a very reasonable fee.

That is just one example of the support AlleyCATS has received from the Veterinary community. While various Veterinarians in the valley have partnered with us they do not work for free. Every Vet Clinic has different styles of contributing and working with us and the fees they charge are also often unique to each clinic. So while they are very generous in many ways to our organization they do not work for free, a misconception a lot of the public seem to have.

Almost since day one the town of Oliver has been a large part of the calls and requests for help that AlleyCATS receives in regards to feral and abandoned cats.

In 2015 we worked on a colony in the Industrial area on Hemlock Street in Oliver and were successful in trapping and altering 28 cats ending the growth of that colony. There were several cats that were able to be socialized and adopted out so not all were released back onto the property as per our mandate.

During the year of 2016 we trapped 67 colony cats in the Okanagan, 18 were from two colonies in Oliver one of which is known as the Cock and Bull colony.

In the first 3 months of 2017 we have taken in 17 more colony cats from Oliver mainly from the Cock and Bull colony as that is where we are concentrating our efforts in Oliver as we want to get that colony to a zero birth rate.

In total since 2014 we have trapped a total of 84 feral cats in the Oliver area, 41of which have been attributed to the Cock and Bull colony alone. AND this is not counting the kittens that any pregnant cats had under our care after they had been trapped. We do not count those as being part of the colony even though if the mom had not been trapped they would have been born wild and contributed to the continuing growth of the feral cat population.

It is estimated that each cat in our care averages $300.00 in costs to AlleyCATS . We do recoup some of that expense through adoption fees but those fees are $160.00 and of course there is no such recovery with cats that are released back to their colony.

So if we multiply 84 by $300.00 that means that AlleyCATS Alliance has spent $25,200.00 to assist in the control of feral cat populations in the Town Of Oliver and that cost does not include the time spent by volunteers to trap the cats, or the gas costs that most volunteers pay out of their own pockets to transport cats to various vets in the Okanagan to be altered and or receive extra care for injuries or various health issues.

There is still much to be done in the Town of Oliver and the purpose of AlleyCATS wanting to make this presentation is to share our efforts and dedication to the feral and abandoned cats and to ask for your support when receiving calls from your citizens who may not be aware of AlleyCATS and the work we are doing and the progress we are making to improve the lives of these forgotten felines which in turn will have a positive impact on your community if we can reduce the number of births and the increased numbers of cats that wander the streets and alleys of Oliver.

We are aware that not everyone shares our concerns for the feral cats and we respect that, but I always tell someone who does not like cats, then that is all the more reason to support us as we are working very hard to stop the unchecked breeding of feral cats and take as many as possible off the streets. If we were able to have the manpower and funding we could alleviate a lot of the issues that go along with feral cats. In the mean time we are doing what we can with what we have.

It is expected that in the coming week or so AlleyCATS will log their 1000 th cat that we have taken under our care in the short time we have been doing this work. I am very proud to be a part of this organization that does so much with so little!

Again I would like to thank you so much for giving AlleyCATS this time to explain exactly what we are doing in the Town of Oliver as well as other parts of the Okanagan in our quest to reduce suffering as best we can.

Theresa Nolet