All units, all manpower battle blaze at the “sub” at OIB

Ridge north of Harmony Crescent on fire but Oliver Fire Department knocked it down quickly near homes.
The brush fire contained by 2:30 pm. Forest crews on scene to assist.
The fire is located south of McKinney Rd and east of Black Sage Rd in Oliver BC
Comments
brent redenbach says
2 fires in 2 days appears to look like someone is deliberately doing this..
Christine Hewitt says
To Our courageous and faithful Oliver Fire Fighters……Thank you again for your quick response time and your professionalism in getting this fire out as quick and efficiently as you did!
You guys ROCK!!
Glenn MacRae says
Do we have a firebug?