All units, all manpower battle blaze at the “sub” at OIB

,

Ridge north of Harmony Crescent on fire but Oliver Fire Department knocked it down quickly near homes.

The brush fire contained by 2:30 pm. Forest crews on scene to assist.

The fire is located south of McKinney Rd and east of Black Sage Rd in Oliver BC

Chief Clarence Louie on the scene observing local fireman attacking the blaze

Comments

  2. To Our courageous and faithful Oliver Fire Fighters……Thank you again for your quick response time and your professionalism in getting this fire out as quick and efficiently as you did!

    You guys ROCK!!

