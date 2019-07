Stop by – at the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre July 2 to 6, when the Ripoff Artists take on Andy Warhol, the king of Pop Art himself. Warhol (1928-1987) is best known for his paintings and silk screen prints of Campbell’s Soup and Coca Cola, and for his brightly coloured portraits of celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Mao Tse-tung and Marilyn Monroe.

Munroe is the image being ripped off by the group – see you this week.