All the best on your journey Thelma…..

In Loving Memory of

Thelma Forty

April 28, 1919 – March 1, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Thelma Forty, on March 1, 2019 at the age of 99, just two months shy of her 100th Birthday, at the Haven Hill Retirement Residence in Penticton.

Thelma was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Dick in 2002, and by her beloved Granddaughter, Kelly in 2018.

She outlived all 11 of her siblings.

She is survived by children Tim Forty (Chris), Lindsay Oliver, Steve Forty and Jennifer Tayes (Brian), 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Thelma was born in Southgate, Middlesex, England and as a young girl worked in the family dairy.

During WW2 she served in the ATS intercepting German signals.

She emigrated to Canada in 1958 with her family. She lived in Oliver for over 50 years, where she was very actively involved in the community. She was a member of the Legion, Rotary, Grannies for Africa, Oliver Osoyoos Naturalists, and the Hospital Auxiliary. She loved weighing babies at the hospital, acting in plays at the SOSS auditorium, teaching Yoga, camping, fishing and boating at Sugar Lake, holidaying in Mexico but most of all she loved family get-togethers, where she would play for hours with her grandchildren and great children and enjoy a glass of wine!

She also loved nature and had a passion for birds most of her life.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Haven Hill especially the Care-Aides, Nurses and Physio people in Upper Cherry who cared for Thelma for the past two years.

A Celebration of Thelma’s Life will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday April 27, 2019 at the Oliver Legion Hall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Thelma’s memory to the BC Children’s Hospital.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com