All residents of Oliver (the Town) should have auto carts for garbage pickup* – by this weekend

Devon Wannop, Chief Financial Officer

Overall there has been a lot of discussion between the Town of Oliver and its residents. Whether it is complaints or us answering various questions about delivery, timing, and storage of the automated carts.

The delivery should be completed by the weekend.

However, if the residents did not get their requested change out this time around the residents will need to wait till the next batch of change outs which are tentatively set for October. At this time we should also have a better understand of the inventory needs of the change outs and should be able to complete those in a timely manner. Also we have worked with Waste Connections to ensure that we wouldn’t be charged by them for an additional service that they didn’t provide. That being said, because the residents didn’t get their carts by July 1st those that would have got an additional charge (if they changed from the base program for garbage or yard waste) they will not get charged the additional fee till Q4.

Change out – this refers to residents that have provided a form back to the town to change their carts from the base program.

Some residents will not get the carts that they requested because their order came after the list was provided to Waste Connections. If they did not get their requested carts, they will have to wait till our next major roll-out which will be in October 2018.

Diane Vaykovich, Corporate Officer on the subject of complaints: Overall the large volume of calls and queries received at Town Hall were expected. Definitely increased now that the carts are being delivered, but staff are able to answer the questions and residents leave satisfied. Oliver has attempted to communicate regularly and often on the status of the carts so information is available at Town Hall and the website.

*garbage, recycling and yard waste