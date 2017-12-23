All lifts operating today at Baldy – first time this season

Eagle Chair, which reaches almost 7,000ft of elevation, offers unobstructed panoramic views of the valley below. Importantly it also provides access to more than half of the skiable terrain available at the resort. Baldy Mountain Resort is famous for amazing powder snow, but early season weather has been variable, with mixed snowfall and wind resulting in marginal conditions. Although the Eagle Chair offers amazing beginner and family friendly runs, the operations team strongly recommend only intermediate and above level skiers and boarders ride the lift, for now.

Baldy Mountain Resort General Manager Andy Foster said that “We’re excited to open Eagle Chair for the season, and know some of our regular visitors have been eagerly awaiting access to the higher-level terrain”. He offered some warnings though. “The alpine areas have been affected by wind, so there are some shallow areas with obstacles both visible and hidden. Skiers and snowboarders should take care as it is a mix of great and marginal conditions.” Foster added “We need more snow to open even more terrain, so we’re all hoping for a powdery Christmas present from Mother Nature.” The resort offers a great mix of terrain, including cruisy groomers and powder-filled glades. Lessons, rental equipment and food outlets are all operating and ready to welcome all levels of snow enthusiast.