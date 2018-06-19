All for a good cause

Justice had an idea ( seeds planted of course ) that her lovely locks could be donated for a worthy cause. The donation all that hair to “Locks of Love”

Thanks to Justice, Rebecca Dezall, Corinne Tomlin (Hair Friends) and Karen Skaros

Locks of Love

Locks of Love is devoted to helping every child suffering from medical hair loss, thus we do not discriminate as to the cause of hair loss. We list the following information in an attempt to explain types of hair loss and specific needs of individual recipients.The donated hair must be at least 10 inches (preferably 12″) in length. It must be bundled in a pony tail or braid. Hair must be free of bleach. Colored hair and permed is acceptable