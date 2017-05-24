Alf Downing passes

On Thursday May 11, 2017, Dr. Alfred George Downing of Osoyoos passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 94 years.

Alfred Downing, beloved husband of the late Mildred Downing (nee Waugh), born to Ann Elizabeth (Hodder) and Arthur George Downing; father to Janice (Al), Maureen (George), Nancy, and Ralph. Grandfather to Christy, Catherine, Paul, Lisa, Joanna, Stephen; Michael, Colleen; Shauna, Laura, Annalisa, Amy, Andrew, and Ian; and many great-grandchildren, died at the age of 94.

As a child, Dad enjoyed life in Vernon and summers in Trinity Valley. He served in WW II as ground crew keeping the planes flying; on his return to Canada he enrolled in optometry. During a summer job, he met and fell in love with Mom. They were married in 1948 and embarked on their lifelong adventure together – driving across Canada to Toronto in their little truck with all their worldly possessions inside. In Toronto, Dad completed his optometry course, then they returned to BC along with baby Janice. Dad set up practice in Princeton and Merritt. Now with Maureen and Nancy in their family, soon to be followed by Ralph, Mom and Dad moved to Oliver to practice there, including continued trips to Princeton for some time. In the mid ‘60’s, Dad started his shared Oliver-Osoyoos practice. Dad took great pleasure in his years of practice and all the people he met through it. Dad retired from practice in the early ‘80’s.