Alert – Green Lake starts to flood property

Evacuation Alert Issued for Green Lake Area

A Local State of Emergency and an Evacuation Alert have been issued for the Green Lake area in Electoral Area ‘D’ . Increased rainfall is expected over the weekend and could result in the cresting of Green Lake. Potential overflows may cause flooding of homes, property and hinder transportation access along a portion of Green Lake Road. The threat of flooding poses potential danger to life, health, and property damage for the properties listed below.

(At last report ODN stated water at road level) – Some vineyard roads and access to homes hindered by high water

The RDOS has received an order from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) to conduct emergency works on Crown Land to mitigate the flooding. The RDOS has secured funding through Emergency Management BC (EMBC) to place engineers to design a pumping operation to manage the water level in Green Lake. This pumping operation is expected to commence on Friday, April 13.