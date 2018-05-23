EVACUATION ALERT RESCINDED for 131 Properties in the Vicinity of Highway 97, Sportsmens Bowl and Park Rill Creek Areas in Electoral Area “C”.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) advises that the threat of flooding has been reduced and the potential danger to life, health and property has diminished.

The Evacuation Alert, pursuant to the Emergency Program Act issued April 16, 2018 for the properties in the vicinity of Covert Place, Horsetail Road, Island Road, Pampas Grass Way, Park Rill Rd, River Rd, Secrest Hill Rd, Sitka Rd, Sportsmens Bowl Rd, Test Orchard Rd, Wheatgrass Rd, Highway 97 and Park Rill Creek; in Electoral Area “C” (for 131 properties) has been RESCINDED.

Existing Evacuation ORDER for Bowl residents is still in effect.