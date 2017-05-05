4:06 PM PDT Thursday 04 May 2017

Special weather statement in effect for:

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

North Okanagan – including Vernon

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Thunderstorms with heavy downpours are possible tonight….

A Pacific cold front will approach the BC coast this evening. Ahead of the front, conditions will be favourable for thunderstorm development over the southwestern interior of BC tonight.

Heavy rain associated with the thunderstorms combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may increase the risk of flooding.

Fast flowing water and adjacent riverbanks will be potentially unsafe.

The BC River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre for updated streamflow advisories and warnings.

http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm