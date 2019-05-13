Alcott fundraisers

Oliver Elks Breakfast Sunday

150 people served. The Elks raised over $1600 and the Eastern Star raised over $600.

***

The cause – Emma Alcott of Willowbrook

24-year-old mother of two young children children, ages 3 and 7, battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Emma Alcott was diagnosed in May 2018 and completed what was believed to be her last chemo session in November after six months of a heavy chemotherapy cycle. But that did not work – so we move to stem cells.

The stem cell transplant will rebuild her bone marrow, which has been wiped out by a high dose of chemotherapy, and the procedure will require up to three months of hospitalization.

She said the late-stage diagnosis may be related to why the treatments haven’t been successful. She now has a 30 to 40 per cent chance of survival