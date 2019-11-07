ALC turns down request for -fine dining and banquet facilities- at Phantom Creek

Phantom Creek is located on Black Sage Rd and recently completed – a 78,000 sq. foot wine production facility but had requested that part of the building be dedicated to a restaurant and banquet space – about 974 sq. metres in total with 3 patios, and VIP Lounge.

The Okanagan panel of the Agricultural Land Commission said no. Loosely stated the panel decided that farming should be the main use of the property and the size and plans of the owner for the restaurant and banquet facility would likely become the primary use – causing increased traffic and noise in the area.