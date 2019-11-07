ALC turns down request for -fine dining and banquet facilities- at Phantom Creek

Phantom Creek is located on Black Sage Rd and recently completed – a 78,000 sq. foot wine production facility but had requested that part of the building be dedicated to a restaurant and banquet space – about 974 sq. metres in total with 3 patios, and VIP Lounge.
The Okanagan panel of the Agricultural Land Commission said no. Loosely stated the panel decided that farming should be the main use of the property and the size and plans of the owner for the restaurant and banquet facility would likely become the primary use – causing increased traffic and noise in the area.
Comments
Bill Eggert says
Read the whole ruling before making judgement. No, I don’t have an opinion on this. It’s a tough call, and Burrowing Owl didn’t get all they wanted either. Nor did Tinhorn.
Carolyn Tipler says
Did read the whole ruling. Have you visited the facility? I have and seen the state of the art equipment in the winery not the mention the cellars? I hardly think that the restaurant will become the primary use.
Carolyn Tipler says
Good grief do the Okanagan Panel have any clue how much traffic there is already? Noise from a restaurant – how about the cannons and wind machines??
Phantom Creek is situated on one the main arteries of the wine tour circuit and there are already three other wineries up there with restaurants/bistros/patios so what difference is one more going to make. As Adrienne states this restaurant will be top tier – in an amazing setting. I am sure this will be appealed as it should be.
Tiffany Beckedorf says
Really? But its ok for all the other wineries with restaurants?
Adrienne Cleave says
Hardly fair when Burrowing Owl, Tinhorn Creek and Hester Creek have restaurants. I believe that Phantom Creek want to take it to the next level which would lead to an increase in tourists, exactly what the industry is aiming for surely.