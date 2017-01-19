ALC reverses recommendation on Tuc-el-nuit lands

In a leter from the Agriculture Land Commission dated January 18th, Director of Policy and Planning Martin Collins states in part:

The ALC recognizes that the designations in the 2003 OCP are long standing and withdraws its recommendation that the P (Parkland) and MR (Multiple Residential) designations for land parcels at 7057-7077 Meadows Drive and 370 Zinfandel Avenue have existed for 13 years and infrastructure, streets, planning have been completed in the area anticipating such development sometime in the future.

The ALC goes on to say that any development on the three large farm lots (three ALR parcels) may not be achievable. The commission also reminds the Town of Oliver of its promise to continue to add density to existing non-agriculture land available to developers.

With regard to land adjacent to the Southwind Mall at 5720 Main Street, the Commission wants the municipality to know that there will be no expansion of permitted uses on the land zoned agriculture.

Council will discuss this matter again on Monday when it contemplates a final reading of the new Official Community Plan.

Source: Agenda Material Town of Oliver