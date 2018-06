2 air support units on the way to McKinney Rd fire

Start location 1305 McKinney Rd (Bell) – fires at structures put out – wild fire spreading east by north. What was first estimated at 4 hectares grew to 20 plus hectares.

EMS called – all units of Oliver Fire Department on the scene

Started just prior to 5pm and into mop up stage at 6:15 – Great job.

Forestry crews came in from Penticton along with two tankers and a bird dog.