A permanent memorial is planned for Agnes Sutherland who passed away on March 25th.

The Agnes Sutherland Memorial is collecting funds to purchase a grand piano for the Frank Venables Theatre lobby. It shall remain as a gift to the community as much as a reminder of this special lady.

Agnes loved playing the piano, teaching music, playing for community events and playing with other musicians. Her pursuit of all her diverse interests and talents are well known and an inspiration. Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life in a remembrance this Saturday, Apr. 16 at 2 pm at the Oliver Seniors Centre.

Intelligent and passionate, Agnes contributed to the history of this community and leaves behind a lifetime of memories. She was known as much as for her activism standing up for her beliefs as she was for her talents in music and art. She was a founding member of the Oliver Community Arts Council, a member of the Federation of Canadian Artists, the Ratepayers Association and several service organizations.

Credit goes to her work with the “Hike and Bike” trail and saving landmarks such as Conkle Lake (Hacmatac). She once held her ground, sitting on the railroad tracks, sign in hand, during the Packinghouse strike. Well into her nineties’, letters to the editor on topics close to her heart, displayed a keen understanding of current events. Fun and feisty, Agnes lived her long life with passion.