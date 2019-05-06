Aggressive campaign needed to de-root milfoil in Okanagan lakes

Municipal and Regional governments are being asked this week to campaign on an issue that needs support in the Okanagan watershed – the control of milfoil in a number of lakes with beaches and high end recreational value.

Okanagan Basin Water Board( OBWB) – is a body funded by government but mainly by three regional districts including many, villages, towns and cities in the Okanagan.

The OBWB has sent a detailed letter to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and to the B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development asking them to grant an authorization under the federal Fisheries Act for the milfoil control program to continue.

We strongly believe that a more evidence-based and balanced approach is needed before prohibiting milfoil de-rooting and allowing this invasive weed to thrive in our lakes.

Both provincial and federal governments appear to be holding up – the control of milfoil to protect one mussel species that thrives in Okanagan Lake.

OBWB is also requesting that your local government consider providing a letter of support for our request to the ministers, authorizing the milfoil de-rooting program to continue. We have provided extensive information in the letter to the ministers including:

