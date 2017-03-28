After waiting 920 days Osoyoos man getting surgery

Brenda Dorosz of Osoyoos tells ODN that a surgical procedure is being performed today in Kelowna.

Lee Horn waited over two years for doctors to diagnose the reason for his pain and has been waiting an additional 500 days for surgery for a hip replacement.

Wife Gail says her husband was a strong and active man but started experiencing pain during an annual trip in 2014.

She said she has watched him deteriorate ever since while awaiting a hip replacement.

“The wait is horrific. It has gone on forever,” she said.

“We’ve paid into a system all our lives, so that when we get to this age and something goes wrong, we believed, wrongly, that the government would be there for us.”

“The Liberal government has not been there for us. They keep cutting, cutting and cutting.”

