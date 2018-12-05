What happens if First Past the Post is the preferred system?

Answer:

The voting system will stay the same.

What happens if a proportional representation voting system is the preferred system?

Answer:

If the majority of votes support proportional representation on Question 1, the voting system with the most support on Question 2 will be adopted.

If a proportional representation voting system is adopted, government has said that after the referendum:

a legislative committee will determine how some aspects of the new system will work

an independent electoral boundaries commission will determine the number and boundaries of the electoral districts and regions represented in the legislature

the total number of MLAs in the legislature will be between 87 and 95 (currently there are 87)

no region in the province will have fewer MLAs than it does now

another referendum will be held after two general elections to see if B.C. wants to keep the new voting system or go back to using First Past the Post

Editor’s comment:

a. about 2 out of 5 eligible voters took the time to mail in a ballot

b. it appeared to be shenanigan – a major change in a tradition held sacred for hundreds of years. Not fully discussed, Not fully understood. Divisive with major chunks of the NDP leadership not in favour.

Tree huggers laughing under a branch with three MLA’s controlling the province. Sad day.

Folly if PR is chosen……. but a decision we will HAVE to live with.

Hopefully a general election soon to decide what type of governance is desired – a coalition or a strong decisive government.