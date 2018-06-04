After spring, after summer – the fall arrives with excitement

To celebrate the abundance of the region – Wine Capital of Canada welcomes visitors at the end of September for a weekend of festivals.

The main festivals presented by Oliver Tourism include:

Oliver Cask & Keg on Saturday, September 29th and

Festival of the Grape on Sunday, September 30th.

The wineries of the region celebrate with many smaller events through the weekend and following week as part of the Okanagan’s fall wine festival. The third annual Oliver Cask & Keg takes place on the evening of Saturday, September 29th from 6 pm to 10 pm showcasing the variety of craft breweries, cideries and distilleries from around the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary country. Throughout the evening Canadian Band Cousin Harley will have people dancing to their high-energy rockabilly music while snacking on eats from a selection of food trucks. Join the fun for this outdoor event at Oliver Community Park. Tickets include a souvenir glass and your first 3 tasting tokens.

Get your Early Bird tickets for $20 until September 14th, the $25 for regular admission. The event is non-smoking and restricted to 19 and over.

Sunday, September 30th bring the whole family to Oliver Community Park for Festival of the Grape from noon to 5 pm.

The event showcases over 50 BC wineries where you can taste a broad array of varietals, all in one beautiful outdoor setting. The festival also offers so much beyond wine tastings – throughout the day Vancouver’s Big Easy Funk Ensemble will take to the main stage bringing the sounds of New Orleans with their 9-piece band. On the second stage enjoy the annual Grape Stomp competition where teams of three compete to produce as much juice as possible often while dressed in crazy costumes. In addition to all this entertainment for the kids there is an interactive Kids Zone with games, inflatables and face painting; and off course, there are great eats at the Food Truck Jam.

If shopping is your thing there is a merchant market with over 60 vendors selling items from hand-painted wineglasses to jewelry to woodwork to clothing to artisan cheese, as well as the Fall Art Show & Sale presented by Oliver Community Arts Council. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets visit www.oliverfestivalofthegrape.ca.

Tickets include a souvenir wineglass and your first 3 tasting tokens as well as access to the festival grounds, entertainment, shopping and food trucks. Early Bird tickets $25 until September 14th, then $30 until the festival. This is an outdoor, non-smoking event, families are welcome and admission under 19 is no charge.

Oliver Tourism is pleased to be offering a limited number of combo tickets for an additional savings ($40 for Early Bird and $45 for general admission) that include both Oliver Cask & Keg and Festival of the Grape.