After amazing rescue – trucker from Oliver dies

March 4, 2017

The truck driver pulled alive from a wreckage after two days trapped inside his vehicle has died according to Global News.

The accident happened sometime on Feb. 28 when Pat Gaudet was travelling on Highway 3 in the area of Rhododendron Flats in Manning Park. Gaudet’s 140,000-pound semi-truck (Sutco) ended up tumbling over 100 feet down a steep embankment.

When Gaudet did not arrive at his destination on time, fellow employees attempted to reach him but didn’t get a response.

By 11 a.m. on Mar. 1, a search was activated. RCMP and Chilliwack search crews drove the stretch of highway several times before someone finally noticed the truck far down the embankment.

Gaudet worked as a truck driver in B.C. for 25 years and had been with his employer Sutco for three years. He was originally from Prince Edward Island, but lived with his family in Oliver, B.C. He turned 45 years old in February.

Driver freed after spending two days trapped in truck down 200-foot embankment

March 3, 2017

​Search and rescue crews work to remove a driver trapped in the cab of his truck about 200 metres down an embankment in Manning Park on Thursday.

A truck driver who was trapped inside his overturned vehicle for two days, strapped in upside down on a steep slope off a snowy southern Interior mountain highway, was in hospital on Friday with life-threatening injuries.

He had gone missing late Tuesday night, say the RCMP, when his truck careened off Highway 3 and down a steep slope near Rhododendron Flats in Manning Park. Mounties were notified of the missing trucker Wednesday morning, and conducted several patrols along his planned route throughout the day.

It wasn’t until 10:30 a.m. Thursday when a Search and Rescue volunteer noticed some odd marks on the side of the highway.

