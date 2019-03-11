After a 3 months ‘down time’ – Visitors Centre set to open Wednesday

Board: Jennifer Busmann, Jill Lawson, Carol Sheridan, Ravina Johal, Danielle Hutton, Campbell Kearns, Christopher Temos and Lindsay Odgen

Staff: Rhoda Brooks, Jenn Nelson

“The Board of Directors is looking to make some strategic changes to operations moving forward. To ensure that the organization can grow in a way that will best benefit our members and stakeholders; we are looking at changes to ensure fiscal responsibility as well as maximize the value the organization provides to its membership.”

“One of the immediate changes will be to reduce the Visitor Center (VC) hours of operation during the slower part of the season. This will allow time for much-needed building maintenance and to get organized for another big year of promoting tourism services.

The final day of Visitor Centre operation in Year 2018 will be Saturday December 15, at which time the VC will close with a reopening date of February 13th, 2019.”

Service did not re-open on this date.

An 8 week planned closure resulted in three months of ” NO open doors ” and confusing signage at CPR station.

A bit of history

Osoyoos Oliver Chamber of Commerce use to operate and get funds from Festival of the Grape (FOG) – but a deal was struck, to close the Chamber office, get rid of the Executive Director and give the (FOG) funds to the Oliver Tourism Association.

The chamber died. And to the best of my knowledge the funeral was some time ago.

Both the RDOS and Town of Oliver now fund the OTA more than ever before in history:

Did the provincial government fund the VIC for three months of being closed?

What is the budget of a publicly funded Oliver Tourism Association – RDOS and Town

Who is running this group?

Are the employees that we normally talk to – still employed there ???

Guess we will have to wait until Wednesday to find out.