Been told roads north and south of Summerland in bad shape. At least wait a couple of hours to clear any traffic jams and the snow.
,
Been told roads north and south of Summerland in bad shape. At least wait a couple of hours to clear any traffic jams and the snow.
Comments
Mark Bearman says
There was a head on collision at the south end of Trout Creek this morning. My co-worker and I were one of the first people on scene and stopped to administer first aid. Both people injured the worst had no seatbelts on……… Please please please people, slow down and put on your sealtbelts. I saw things this morning I really didn’t need to see…….