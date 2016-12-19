Advisory

ODN offices on Main Street  will be closed for the holidays – two weeks

Thursday at noon – December 22 2016 until January 5 2017

Wednesday this week is thank you day.

You can thank anyone on ODN

 

Oliver Daily News likes to thank its readers and it’s customer for making sure this valuable service continues.

  1. I appreciate the fine and thorough job you and your staff are doing!
    You are always up to date.
    Your columnists are a treasure!
    I look forward to each edition!!
    THANK YOU!!

