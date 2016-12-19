ODN offices on Main Street will be closed for the holidays – two weeks
Thursday at noon – December 22 2016 until January 5 2017
Wednesday this week is thank you day.
You can thank anyone on ODN
Oliver Daily News likes to thank its readers and it’s customer for making sure this valuable service continues.
Comments
Eberhard Hiob says
I appreciate the fine and thorough job you and your staff are doing!
You are always up to date.
Your columnists are a treasure!
I look forward to each edition!!
THANK YOU!!