Advance Poll – turnout -“brisk”

The Advanced Poll was very steady throughout out the day. From my experience Advanced Polls do allow rest time; for myself and Deputy Election Official virtually impossible to have a break. The Chief Election Officer table was opened up to assist with the line up of voters.

The busyness could be attributed to the early time for the election (October from November) and that there is a Water Councillor race. Staffing for the October 20th General Election will be reviewed to ensure adequate staff anticipating an increased volume of voters.

Preliminary (not verified) ballot count:

Town of Oliver 351

RDOS 198

Water Councillor 129

Returning Officer

Diane Vaykovich