Action Plan for food security – interested in a survey ?

Please review Food Secure Oliver: A Community Plan for Increasing Food Security in Oliver and Area C prior to completing the survey.
Food Secure Oliver is a comprehensive community-wide plan to increase food security in Oliver and Area C. Eighteen months of research and community engagement has informed the plan which presents a shared vision for multiple sectors, organizations and individuals to work towards in collaboration over the next 10 years.
Please help us to make this a great plan by taking a short survey and providing your input. The Town of Oliver and the Food Action Advisory Committee thank you for your time.
Thank you for completing the survey. If you are interested in helping in the exciting work of implementing the Food Secure Oliver Plan, please email (admin@oliver.ca) the Town with your interests and contact information.
go to www.oliver.ca – looking for Food Action Plan, Food Security and fill in the survey.
Comments
Patrick Hampson says
Why don’t you check it out? I shall phone the Town and find out what the plan is.
My pet peeve is this:
Millions of dollars are collected for residents of other countries without any ‘means test’. No-one would deny that these people need help BUT there are people in Canada who are equally desperate for their next meal or live in subsistence conditions through no fault of their own. We need to help our neighbors and residents first.
We have at least 55 people in Oliver who are homeless or ‘couch surfing’; lets focus on helping them first. A donation to the ‘Food bank’ is a good way to start.
Lynne Thompson says
What are you talking about, is this April Fools day come early? Food security??? Eighteen months of research??? community engagement??? Multiple sectors???organizations???individuals???collaboration?? I like to think I am community minded and pay attention to issues in my little corner of Heaven, but what the H— is this???