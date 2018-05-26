A weekend event – unwind half corked

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada presented the Oliver-Osoyoos Winery Association with The Metro/Toronto Convention Centre ‘Event of the Year’ Award for the Half Corked Marathon.

10th year in 2018, – The Half Corked welcomes over 1,000 runners (along with family and friends) to Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country every May. The route weaves through vineyards with winery stations every kilometer, offering acclaimed wine and delicious treats to keep runners motivated.

At the finish line, the party continues with more winery stations, food trucks, live music and more.